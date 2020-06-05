All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:07 PM

3777 PASTEL Place

3777 Pastel Place · No Longer Available
Location

3777 Pastel Place, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly remodeled, south of the boulevard home features brand new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new quartz kitchen countertops and freshly painted cabinets, new appliances and much more. Sitting peacefully on a private cul-de-sac, you'll feel close to nature while only being minutes from Ventura Blvd. The floor plan features a lovely eat-in kitchen that opens to the family/dining room and a living room that boasts a show-stopping smooth stucco fireplace with floating shelves. The expansive master suite has an adjoining office with vaulted ceilings perfect for a home office or nursery. The high-end baths upstairs are dressed in travertine tiles a Venetian plaster. Outdoor spaces include a private backyard patio with new artificial turf and a private upper terrace where one can escape to nature with picturesque mountain views. Ideally located in the award-winning Carpenter School District and minutes from charming boutiques & dining. No Pets. 1 yr minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 PASTEL Place have any available units?
3777 PASTEL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3777 PASTEL Place have?
Some of 3777 PASTEL Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 PASTEL Place currently offering any rent specials?
3777 PASTEL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 PASTEL Place pet-friendly?
No, 3777 PASTEL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3777 PASTEL Place offer parking?
Yes, 3777 PASTEL Place offers parking.
Does 3777 PASTEL Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3777 PASTEL Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 PASTEL Place have a pool?
No, 3777 PASTEL Place does not have a pool.
Does 3777 PASTEL Place have accessible units?
No, 3777 PASTEL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 PASTEL Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3777 PASTEL Place has units with dishwashers.
