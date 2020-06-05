3777 PASTEL Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This newly remodeled, south of the boulevard home features brand new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new quartz kitchen countertops and freshly painted cabinets, new appliances and much more. Sitting peacefully on a private cul-de-sac, you'll feel close to nature while only being minutes from Ventura Blvd. The floor plan features a lovely eat-in kitchen that opens to the family/dining room and a living room that boasts a show-stopping smooth stucco fireplace with floating shelves. The expansive master suite has an adjoining office with vaulted ceilings perfect for a home office or nursery. The high-end baths upstairs are dressed in travertine tiles a Venetian plaster. Outdoor spaces include a private backyard patio with new artificial turf and a private upper terrace where one can escape to nature with picturesque mountain views. Ideally located in the award-winning Carpenter School District and minutes from charming boutiques & dining. No Pets. 1 yr minimum lease.