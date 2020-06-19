All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:05 PM

3768 Berry Drive

3768 Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3768 Berry Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

granite counters
pool
yoga
hot tub
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
2015 modernist masterpiece set high in the hills of Studio City. Architectural artistry brilliantly bridging the aesthetic divide between structure & nature. Clean, balanced lines & symmetrical proportions with interiors the epitome of sleek & chic. An effortless sense of luxury with only the finest quality of finishes. Massive glass walls elucidate open volumes of space with ineffable panoramic vistas of city lights & mountains from every room. Ceilings soar. Elaborate baths are polished with timeless marbles, granites, & exotic woods. The kitchen is an alluring stage for the adventurous cuisine artist imbued with Caesarstone, Italian cabinetry, & state-of-the-art appliances. Refined livability continues with four en suite bedrooms including a lux master bath & closet fit for modern royalty. A media room, massage/yoga room, sauna, steam shower & Total Control smart home system are welcomed amenities. Exemplifying the ultimate in urban hillside living, the outdoor space defines the California lifestyle. Presented as a modernist retreat, fulfilling every entertainment possibility with a multi-level zero edge salt water pool & spa with water & fire elements designed to illuminate at night as a nocturnal masterpiece. There is nothing more to desire. Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3768 Berry Drive have any available units?
3768 Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3768 Berry Drive have?
Some of 3768 Berry Drive's amenities include granite counters, pool, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3768 Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3768 Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3768 Berry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3768 Berry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3768 Berry Drive offer parking?
No, 3768 Berry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3768 Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3768 Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3768 Berry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3768 Berry Drive has a pool.
Does 3768 Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 3768 Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3768 Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3768 Berry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
