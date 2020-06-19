3768 Berry Drive

Amenities

2015 modernist masterpiece set high in the hills of Studio City. Architectural artistry brilliantly bridging the aesthetic divide between structure & nature. Clean, balanced lines & symmetrical proportions with interiors the epitome of sleek & chic. An effortless sense of luxury with only the finest quality of finishes. Massive glass walls elucidate open volumes of space with ineffable panoramic vistas of city lights & mountains from every room. Ceilings soar. Elaborate baths are polished with timeless marbles, granites, & exotic woods. The kitchen is an alluring stage for the adventurous cuisine artist imbued with Caesarstone, Italian cabinetry, & state-of-the-art appliances. Refined livability continues with four en suite bedrooms including a lux master bath & closet fit for modern royalty. A media room, massage/yoga room, sauna, steam shower & Total Control smart home system are welcomed amenities. Exemplifying the ultimate in urban hillside living, the outdoor space defines the California lifestyle. Presented as a modernist retreat, fulfilling every entertainment possibility with a multi-level zero edge salt water pool & spa with water & fire elements designed to illuminate at night as a nocturnal masterpiece. There is nothing more to desire. Welcome!