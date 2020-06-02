All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3759 WHITESPEAK Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

3759 WHITESPEAK Drive

3759 Whitespeak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3759 Whitespeak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Redesigned and renovated in 2013 by renowned Stewart Gulrajani Design Team, this mid-century home offers an open, light infused floor-plan with breathtaking views of lush greenery and city lights from nearly every room. The kitchen, open to the family room, offers a dining area, breakfast bar and appointments conducive to culinary creativity such as quartz counter-tops, glass tile splash, and top-of the line stainless appliances. There is a separate pantry and laundry. The master suite offers dual walk-in closets, and a master bath with a quartz vanity housing dual sinks, a large tub and seamless glass shower enclosure. There are three additional, spacious bedrooms, one en-suite, and a powder room to service guests. Outside find a large grassy yard, great patios and built-in seating for the gas fueled fire-pit, all perfectly sited for absorbing the explosive views. Set back from the street, with attached garage and additional on-site parking, enjoy both privacy and Westside proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive have any available units?
3759 WHITESPEAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive have?
Some of 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3759 WHITESPEAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive offers parking.
Does 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive have a pool?
No, 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3759 WHITESPEAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College