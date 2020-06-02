3759 WHITESPEAK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Redesigned and renovated in 2013 by renowned Stewart Gulrajani Design Team, this mid-century home offers an open, light infused floor-plan with breathtaking views of lush greenery and city lights from nearly every room. The kitchen, open to the family room, offers a dining area, breakfast bar and appointments conducive to culinary creativity such as quartz counter-tops, glass tile splash, and top-of the line stainless appliances. There is a separate pantry and laundry. The master suite offers dual walk-in closets, and a master bath with a quartz vanity housing dual sinks, a large tub and seamless glass shower enclosure. There are three additional, spacious bedrooms, one en-suite, and a powder room to service guests. Outside find a large grassy yard, great patios and built-in seating for the gas fueled fire-pit, all perfectly sited for absorbing the explosive views. Set back from the street, with attached garage and additional on-site parking, enjoy both privacy and Westside proximity.