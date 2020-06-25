3752 Alonzo Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub tennis court

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in the prestigious lake Encino, wake up to a beautiful multi million dollar unobstructed panoramic view, from sunrise to sunset! This view estate has it all! California living at it's best! Whether you like to entertain or enjoy a quiet retreat, this home is for you! Two-story foyer welcomes you home. Can be furnished or Unfurnished.

The newly renovated ground floor with detailed craftsmanship captures your attention. Chef's dream, eat in kitchen with view, leads to the den and doors that open to the dreamy yard, seating area to watch the Encino reservoir, and city views.

Gorgeous pool and spa. Formal living room with fireplace and a banquet room.

In addition to having your own basketball / sports court, cul-de-sac association provides 2 tennis courts.