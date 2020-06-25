All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3752 Alonzo Avenue
3752 Alonzo Avenue

Location

3752 Alonzo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in the prestigious lake Encino, wake up to a beautiful multi million dollar unobstructed panoramic view, from sunrise to sunset! This view estate has it all! California living at it's best! Whether you like to entertain or enjoy a quiet retreat, this home is for you! Two-story foyer welcomes you home. Can be furnished or Unfurnished.
The newly renovated ground floor with detailed craftsmanship captures your attention. Chef's dream, eat in kitchen with view, leads to the den and doors that open to the dreamy yard, seating area to watch the Encino reservoir, and city views.
Gorgeous pool and spa. Formal living room with fireplace and a banquet room.
In addition to having your own basketball / sports court, cul-de-sac association provides 2 tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

