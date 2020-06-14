3751 MULTIVIEW Drive

Amenities

This fully furnished and completely renovated contemporary home located in the Hollywood Hills. Situated on approx. a 35,000 SqFt gated lot surrounded by a lush landscape with 4 bedrooms 5 bath that offers an open floor plan, ultimate privacy and true indoor/outdoor living with gorgeous views. Entering through a long driveway, this 3,800 SqFt home has dual master bedrooms, expansive windows, numerous skylights and spacious bedrooms attracting tons of natural light. Perfect for entertaining with expansive usable outdoor space, this property offers a gorgeous pool, several decks and massive patio down below. A new security system added with a fresh paint job ready for move in! Just minutes from Universal Studios with quick access to the 101 freeway this property is in a prime and convenient location!