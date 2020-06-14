All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3751 MULTIVIEW Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 PM

3751 MULTIVIEW Drive

3751 Multiview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3751 Multiview Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This fully furnished and completely renovated contemporary home located in the Hollywood Hills. Situated on approx. a 35,000 SqFt gated lot surrounded by a lush landscape with 4 bedrooms 5 bath that offers an open floor plan, ultimate privacy and true indoor/outdoor living with gorgeous views. Entering through a long driveway, this 3,800 SqFt home has dual master bedrooms, expansive windows, numerous skylights and spacious bedrooms attracting tons of natural light. Perfect for entertaining with expansive usable outdoor space, this property offers a gorgeous pool, several decks and massive patio down below. A new security system added with a fresh paint job ready for move in! Just minutes from Universal Studios with quick access to the 101 freeway this property is in a prime and convenient location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive have any available units?
3751 MULTIVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive have?
Some of 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3751 MULTIVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 MULTIVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College