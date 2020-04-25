3744 MONTUSO Place

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! For lease on Cul-de-Sac in prestigious Encino Hills South of the Blvd off Hayvenhurst Ave in acclaimed Lanai Rd Elementary, this spacious contemporary offers 5 bedrooms, 5 baths and 3,405 SF. Light & bright with open floorplan, dramatic high ceilings and custom features throughout. Living room and family room both have gas fireplaces with separate dining room. Kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counters and stainless steel appliances incl. 6-burner cooktop, double ovens & dishwasher. 4 bedrooms upstairs including Master with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double sinks & walk-in shower. Maids quarters and separate laundry room downstairs. Mountain and tree-top views. Beautiful backyard offers complete privacy, deck and sparking pool & spa. Ideal Westside commute minutes to Mullholland Dr and 405/Skirball Center Dr. Landlord will pay for gardener and pool services. Alarm system in place. Available now.