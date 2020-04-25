All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

3744 MONTUSO Place

3744 Montuso Place · No Longer Available
Location

3744 Montuso Place, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! For lease on Cul-de-Sac in prestigious Encino Hills South of the Blvd off Hayvenhurst Ave in acclaimed Lanai Rd Elementary, this spacious contemporary offers 5 bedrooms, 5 baths and 3,405 SF. Light & bright with open floorplan, dramatic high ceilings and custom features throughout. Living room and family room both have gas fireplaces with separate dining room. Kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counters and stainless steel appliances incl. 6-burner cooktop, double ovens & dishwasher. 4 bedrooms upstairs including Master with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double sinks & walk-in shower. Maids quarters and separate laundry room downstairs. Mountain and tree-top views. Beautiful backyard offers complete privacy, deck and sparking pool & spa. Ideal Westside commute minutes to Mullholland Dr and 405/Skirball Center Dr. Landlord will pay for gardener and pool services. Alarm system in place. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 MONTUSO Place have any available units?
3744 MONTUSO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3744 MONTUSO Place have?
Some of 3744 MONTUSO Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3744 MONTUSO Place currently offering any rent specials?
3744 MONTUSO Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 MONTUSO Place pet-friendly?
No, 3744 MONTUSO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3744 MONTUSO Place offer parking?
Yes, 3744 MONTUSO Place does offer parking.
Does 3744 MONTUSO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3744 MONTUSO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 MONTUSO Place have a pool?
Yes, 3744 MONTUSO Place has a pool.
Does 3744 MONTUSO Place have accessible units?
No, 3744 MONTUSO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 MONTUSO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3744 MONTUSO Place has units with dishwashers.
