Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

3725 Dellvale Pl.

3725 Dellvale Place · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Dellvale Place, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
ONE STORY POOL HOME WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS! - This never before leased one story pool home offers breathtaking Valley views and a serene, stellar location in the Encino Hills, within the top-rated Lanai Rd. School District, minutes from Mulholland Dr.'s private schools & with the easiest possible access to the Westside from Encino. This exquisite home features 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3,256 square feet, with majestic views and amazing backyard. Freshly painted with brand new wood laminate flooring, large master suite with walk-in closet, beautiful kitchen with plenty of counter space and eating area overlooking the incredible views. Built-in refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher all included. Kitchen opens to family room and backyard. Family room has included big screen TV and wet bar. Large formal dining room, attached 2 car garage and much more!

(RLNE4219137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Dellvale Pl. have any available units?
3725 Dellvale Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Dellvale Pl. have?
Some of 3725 Dellvale Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Dellvale Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Dellvale Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Dellvale Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 Dellvale Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 3725 Dellvale Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Dellvale Pl. offers parking.
Does 3725 Dellvale Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 Dellvale Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Dellvale Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 3725 Dellvale Pl. has a pool.
Does 3725 Dellvale Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3725 Dellvale Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Dellvale Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Dellvale Pl. has units with dishwashers.

