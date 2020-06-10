3725 Dellvale Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

ONE STORY POOL HOME WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS! - This never before leased one story pool home offers breathtaking Valley views and a serene, stellar location in the Encino Hills, within the top-rated Lanai Rd. School District, minutes from Mulholland Dr.'s private schools & with the easiest possible access to the Westside from Encino. This exquisite home features 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3,256 square feet, with majestic views and amazing backyard. Freshly painted with brand new wood laminate flooring, large master suite with walk-in closet, beautiful kitchen with plenty of counter space and eating area overlooking the incredible views. Built-in refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher all included. Kitchen opens to family room and backyard. Family room has included big screen TV and wet bar. Large formal dining room, attached 2 car garage and much more!



