3725 Dellvale Pl.

Amenities
ONE STORY POOL HOME WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS! - This never before leased one story pool home offers breathtaking Valley views and a serene, stellar location in the Encino Hills, within the top-rated Lanai Rd. School District, minutes from Mulholland Dr.'s private schools & with the easiest possible access to the Westside from Encino. This exquisite home features 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3,256 square feet, with majestic views and amazing backyard. Freshly painted with brand new wood laminate flooring, large master suite with walk-in closet, beautiful kitchen with plenty of counter space and eating area overlooking the incredible views. Built-in refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher all included. Kitchen opens to family room and backyard. Family room has included big screen TV and wet bar. Large formal dining room, attached 2 car garage and much more!
