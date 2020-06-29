3722 Cazador St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GLASSELL PARK GEM!!



Nestled in the trees, this attractive hillside house is both serenely quiet and conveniently central! Set on a 7,500 sq ft lot, the large front deck enjoys great views and beautiful light filtering through the trees -- perfect for morning coffee or entertaining! Exposed beam A-frame ceiling above the kitchen and living room creates a cozy environment and glows at golden hour. In the evenings, enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room and the mounted flat-screen TV above. The kitchen is equipped with a 4-burner gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, large sink, with washer & dryer tucked away in the corner. The master bedroom opens up to the first level of the spacious backyard, offering a serene nook for relaxing. Second bedroom has an attached office nook with views overlooking the front deck. The bathroom has a roomy double shower with great water pressure.



The spacious backyard creates an indoor/ outdoor feel. Perfect for barbecue dinners (gas bbq included!) and outdoor hangs. If you have a green thumb or always dreamed of growing your own herbs and veggies, the garden boxes are ready for you!



The upper level of the backyard includes a wrap-around seated deck with cafe lights overhead. Several large trees on the property offer great shade during the mid-afternoon.



This little oasis is perfectly private and serene, but LA nightlife is not far away. York Boulevard and Figueroa are down the hill and only minutes away — with plenty of amazing restaurants, bars, shops, and live music.



Your home sweet home is waiting!