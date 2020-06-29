All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3722 Cazador St
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:15 AM

3722 Cazador St

3722 Cazador Street · No Longer Available
Location

3722 Cazador Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GLASSELL PARK GEM!!

Nestled in the trees, this attractive hillside house is both serenely quiet and conveniently central! Set on a 7,500 sq ft lot, the large front deck enjoys great views and beautiful light filtering through the trees -- perfect for morning coffee or entertaining! Exposed beam A-frame ceiling above the kitchen and living room creates a cozy environment and glows at golden hour. In the evenings, enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room and the mounted flat-screen TV above. The kitchen is equipped with a 4-burner gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, large sink, with washer & dryer tucked away in the corner. The master bedroom opens up to the first level of the spacious backyard, offering a serene nook for relaxing. Second bedroom has an attached office nook with views overlooking the front deck. The bathroom has a roomy double shower with great water pressure.

The spacious backyard creates an indoor/ outdoor feel. Perfect for barbecue dinners (gas bbq included!) and outdoor hangs. If you have a green thumb or always dreamed of growing your own herbs and veggies, the garden boxes are ready for you!

The upper level of the backyard includes a wrap-around seated deck with cafe lights overhead. Several large trees on the property offer great shade during the mid-afternoon.

This little oasis is perfectly private and serene, but LA nightlife is not far away. York Boulevard and Figueroa are down the hill and only minutes away — with plenty of amazing restaurants, bars, shops, and live music.

Your home sweet home is waiting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Cazador St have any available units?
3722 Cazador St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 Cazador St have?
Some of 3722 Cazador St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 Cazador St currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Cazador St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Cazador St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 Cazador St is pet friendly.
Does 3722 Cazador St offer parking?
Yes, 3722 Cazador St offers parking.
Does 3722 Cazador St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3722 Cazador St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Cazador St have a pool?
No, 3722 Cazador St does not have a pool.
Does 3722 Cazador St have accessible units?
No, 3722 Cazador St does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Cazador St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722 Cazador St does not have units with dishwashers.
