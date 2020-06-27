3717 1/2 Monon St Unit 1/2

Amenities

Take advantage of the $1000 one-time move-in discount if submit an application and sign a lease with us!



Take a closer look at this nifty, unfurnished, 1,600-square-foot, townhouse/duplex unit located on the friendly Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!



It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and it comes with a 2-car attached garage.



The cozy interior features hardwood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and double-pane wood/clad windows. The bedrooms are nice and cozy. The lovely kitchen boasts of granite/quartz/tile countertops; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for convenient laundry.



It has an installed A/C and ceiling fans for climate control.



The exterior has a yard that requires basic cleaning, tile patio, and upstairs balcony.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, electricity, gas, trash, and sewage.



No pets allowed.



Walk Score: 83



3717 Monon Street has a Walk Score of 83 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: William Mulholland Memorial, Sunnynook River Park, and Silver Lake Reservoir.



Nearby Schools:

Cheremoya Avenue Elementary School - 1.94 miles, 7/10

Hollywood Senior High School - 3.06 miles, 6/10

Ivanhoe Elementary School - 1.75 miles, 10/10

Franklin Avenue Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

175 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

96 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

201 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Antelope Valley Line - 1.3 miles

Ventura County Line - 1.3 miles

Metro Red Line (802) - 1.3 miles



