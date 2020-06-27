All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

3717 1/2 Monon St Unit 1/2

3717 1/2 Monon St · No Longer Available
Location

3717 1/2 Monon St, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take advantage of the $1000 one-time move-in discount if submit an application and sign a lease with us!

Take a closer look at this nifty, unfurnished, 1,600-square-foot, townhouse/duplex unit located on the friendly Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!

It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and it comes with a 2-car attached garage.

The cozy interior features hardwood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and double-pane wood/clad windows. The bedrooms are nice and cozy. The lovely kitchen boasts of granite/quartz/tile countertops; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for convenient laundry.

It has an installed A/C and ceiling fans for climate control.

The exterior has a yard that requires basic cleaning, tile patio, and upstairs balcony.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, electricity, gas, trash, and sewage.

No pets allowed.

Walk Score: 83

3717 Monon Street has a Walk Score of 83 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: William Mulholland Memorial, Sunnynook River Park, and Silver Lake Reservoir.

Nearby Schools:
Cheremoya Avenue Elementary School - 1.94 miles, 7/10
Hollywood Senior High School - 3.06 miles, 6/10
Ivanhoe Elementary School - 1.75 miles, 10/10
Franklin Avenue Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
175 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
96 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
201 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Antelope Valley Line - 1.3 miles
Ventura County Line - 1.3 miles
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

