3712 South Barrington Avenue
3712 South Barrington Avenue

3712 South Barrington Avenue
Location

3712 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the dynamic Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The pleasant and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and fireplace. A kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and stainless steel ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard, front porch, and side garden area. Theres also a 500 sq. ft. back unit that can be used as an office or workshop.

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage.
Pets are allowed.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Mar Vista Recreation Center and Tellefson Park.

The propertys Bike Score is 77/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.

Bus lines:
33 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
14 Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave - 0.5 mile
5 Braddock Drive - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5697755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

