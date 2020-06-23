3712 South Barrington Avenue

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the dynamic Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The pleasant and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and fireplace. A kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and stainless steel ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard, front porch, and side garden area. Theres also a 500 sq. ft. back unit that can be used as an office or workshop.
Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage.
Pets are allowed.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Mar Vista Recreation Center and Tellefson Park.
The propertys Bike Score is 77/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.
Bus lines:
33 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
14 Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave - 0.5 mile
5 Braddock Drive - 0.5 mile
(RLNE5697755)