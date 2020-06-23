3712 South Barrington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the dynamic Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The pleasant and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and fireplace. A kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and stainless steel ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard, front porch, and side garden area. Theres also a 500 sq. ft. back unit that can be used as an office or workshop.



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 2-car garage.

Pets are allowed.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Mar Vista Recreation Center and Tellefson Park.



The propertys Bike Score is 77/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.



Bus lines:

33 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

14 Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave - 0.5 mile

5 Braddock Drive - 0.5 mile



