3706 Seneca Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Atwater Village near all the Trendy Shops & Restaurants this 3 BR + Bonus Room/2 BA in close proximity to the BEST of what Silverlake, Los Feliz and Glendale have to offer! This home features a Gourmet Chef's Kitchen, Soaring Ceilings, Viking Refrigerator, Viking Dishwasher, Thermador Range, Quartz Countertops, and so many other HIGH-END Finishes Throughout! Master Bedroom Retreat is a delight with Soaring Ceilings, attached Bath and Large Closet. The office/bonus room has a Separate Entrance off the Patio Courtyard * Tranquil Water Feature * Washer/Dryer * Central Air * Fenced Yard * Private Patio * Off-Street Parking * Brushed Brass Door Knobs * Modern Spanish Tile * Minutes to 5 Freeway * Quick Commute Downtown * Too Many Details to mention them all! House is also available fully furnished...Text or Call for details and for a personal tour with our team TODAY!!