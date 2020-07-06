All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:58 AM

3706 Seneca Avenue

3706 Seneca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Seneca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Atwater Village near all the Trendy Shops & Restaurants this 3 BR + Bonus Room/2 BA in close proximity to the BEST of what Silverlake, Los Feliz and Glendale have to offer! This home features a Gourmet Chef's Kitchen, Soaring Ceilings, Viking Refrigerator, Viking Dishwasher, Thermador Range, Quartz Countertops, and so many other HIGH-END Finishes Throughout! Master Bedroom Retreat is a delight with Soaring Ceilings, attached Bath and Large Closet. The office/bonus room has a Separate Entrance off the Patio Courtyard * Tranquil Water Feature * Washer/Dryer * Central Air * Fenced Yard * Private Patio * Off-Street Parking * Brushed Brass Door Knobs * Modern Spanish Tile * Minutes to 5 Freeway * Quick Commute Downtown * Too Many Details to mention them all! House is also available fully furnished...Text or Call for details and for a personal tour with our team TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Seneca Avenue have any available units?
3706 Seneca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Seneca Avenue have?
Some of 3706 Seneca Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Seneca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Seneca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Seneca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3706 Seneca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3706 Seneca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Seneca Avenue offers parking.
Does 3706 Seneca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 Seneca Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Seneca Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 Seneca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Seneca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 Seneca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Seneca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 Seneca Avenue has units with dishwashers.

