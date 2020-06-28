All apartments in Los Angeles
3700 VANTAGE AVE

3700 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
COZY STUDIO GUESTHOUSE, PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 151839

3700 Vantage St Studio City CA 91604

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN MAIN HOUSE

Super Charming Studio Guesthouse in Prime Studio City Location South of Ventura Blvd

SOME FURNITURE CAN BE INCLUDED
All Utilities Paid
Air conditioned
Ceiling Fan
Renovated Bathroom
Stove and Fridge
Patio
Shared Washer Dryer
Sorry no pets no exceptions
Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity, gas paid
Wifi and access to DirecTV included
One year minimum lease
Street Parking only no permit required

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151839p
Property Id 151839

(RLNE5122032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 VANTAGE AVE have any available units?
3700 VANTAGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 VANTAGE AVE have?
Some of 3700 VANTAGE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 VANTAGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3700 VANTAGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 VANTAGE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 VANTAGE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3700 VANTAGE AVE offer parking?
No, 3700 VANTAGE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3700 VANTAGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 VANTAGE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 VANTAGE AVE have a pool?
No, 3700 VANTAGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3700 VANTAGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3700 VANTAGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 VANTAGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 VANTAGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
