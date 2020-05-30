All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3690 Fredonia Dr

3690 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3690 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Furnished or Unfurnished 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms -
Perched in the North Hollywood Hills, house is fully furnished and ready to move in.
Main House of 4 units. Any or all furnitures can be removed upon request.
Personal carport, Private front and back patio, Backyard bamboo garden provides privacy and a great view from the living room's large open windows.
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Full kitchen with small bar seating with the back yard view.
Close to many LA hotspots- one freeway exit away from Hollywood Bowl, 15 min. walk from Universal Studios, and walking distance to many restaurants.
South of the 101 Freeway, offers convenient access to an abundance of employment hubs: Universal Studios, Warner Bros, Burbank Studios, iHeart Radio, Walt Disney Studios, Dreamworks, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

**Jacuzzi not included**

(RLNE5118022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 Fredonia Dr have any available units?
3690 Fredonia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3690 Fredonia Dr have?
Some of 3690 Fredonia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 Fredonia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3690 Fredonia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 Fredonia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3690 Fredonia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3690 Fredonia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3690 Fredonia Dr offers parking.
Does 3690 Fredonia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3690 Fredonia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 Fredonia Dr have a pool?
No, 3690 Fredonia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3690 Fredonia Dr have accessible units?
No, 3690 Fredonia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 Fredonia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3690 Fredonia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
