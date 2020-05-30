3690 Fredonia Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport furnished

Furnished or Unfurnished 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms -

Perched in the North Hollywood Hills, house is fully furnished and ready to move in.

Main House of 4 units. Any or all furnitures can be removed upon request.

Personal carport, Private front and back patio, Backyard bamboo garden provides privacy and a great view from the living room's large open windows.

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Full kitchen with small bar seating with the back yard view.

Close to many LA hotspots- one freeway exit away from Hollywood Bowl, 15 min. walk from Universal Studios, and walking distance to many restaurants.

South of the 101 Freeway, offers convenient access to an abundance of employment hubs: Universal Studios, Warner Bros, Burbank Studios, iHeart Radio, Walt Disney Studios, Dreamworks, and Walt Disney Imagineering.



**Jacuzzi not included**



