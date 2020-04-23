All apartments in Los Angeles
3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue

Location

3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
The ultimate view home offers 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms in Sherman Oaks! Downstairs with spacious front facing formal high ceiling living room, dining room, brand new bathroom and closet. Upstairs with the oversized chef's kitchen features a massive island, stone counter tops, TV lounge, family room, laundry room, 3 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Every one of the bedrooms offers incredible valley views. Enjoy open large deck with panoramic views. Wet bar, wired sound system & 3 cars garage & huge drive way to park more than 7 cars. Covered patio and lower level patio with potential to build a private guest house. It’s just moments from Ventura Blvd, all shops and restaurants. Close to Studio city and Mulholland Dr. north Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue have any available units?
3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
