3680 Dixie Canyon Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage clubhouse

The ultimate view home offers 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms in Sherman Oaks! Downstairs with spacious front facing formal high ceiling living room, dining room, brand new bathroom and closet. Upstairs with the oversized chef's kitchen features a massive island, stone counter tops, TV lounge, family room, laundry room, 3 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Every one of the bedrooms offers incredible valley views. Enjoy open large deck with panoramic views. Wet bar, wired sound system & 3 cars garage & huge drive way to park more than 7 cars. Covered patio and lower level patio with potential to build a private guest house. It’s just moments from Ventura Blvd, all shops and restaurants. Close to Studio city and Mulholland Dr. north Beverly Hills.