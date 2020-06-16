3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road

Amenities

Stunning and chic one-story mid-century nestled in the hills of Sherman Oaks overlooking the serene mountains. The double door entry leads to the foyer and great room with soaring ceilings, wide-plank white oak floors and custom glass fireplace. Walls of glass and picturesque windows surround each room highlighting the majestic canyon views. The designer perfect formal dining room offers style and elegance. This home offers an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counter tops, perfect for any chef. This 2800 +/- square foot home offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The master-retreat boasts concrete floors, an expansive walk-in closet, large secondary closets and a romantic en-suite bath. The master bedroom also enjoys a serene view, and leads to the sparkling swimming pool. Situated on a large, private lot, this home's grounds are spectacular.