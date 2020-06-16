All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road

3669 N Royal Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

3669 N Royal Meadow Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning and chic one-story mid-century nestled in the hills of Sherman Oaks overlooking the serene mountains. The double door entry leads to the foyer and great room with soaring ceilings, wide-plank white oak floors and custom glass fireplace. Walls of glass and picturesque windows surround each room highlighting the majestic canyon views. The designer perfect formal dining room offers style and elegance. This home offers an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counter tops, perfect for any chef. This 2800 +/- square foot home offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The master-retreat boasts concrete floors, an expansive walk-in closet, large secondary closets and a romantic en-suite bath. The master bedroom also enjoys a serene view, and leads to the sparkling swimming pool. Situated on a large, private lot, this home's grounds are spectacular.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road have any available units?
3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road have?
Some of 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road offer parking?
No, 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road does not offer parking.
Does 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road have a pool?
Yes, 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road has a pool.
Does 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road have accessible units?
No, 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3669 ROYAL MEADOW Road has units with dishwashers.
