Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue

3655 N Ventura Canyon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3655 N Ventura Canyon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Private road at the top of Ventura Cyn Avenue and a gated driveway lead to this very private contemporary home recently remodeled from the studs up through the roof. Yellow pine flooring and cabinetry, antique French pavers, sea grass carpets, wood beamed ceilings, brick fireplace, marble kitchen island countertop and marble bathrooms create a warm cozy rustic feel in this one story open floor plan. Walls of windows, all new and dual paned, access panoramic views of the Valley, nearby hillsides and distant mountains. Amenities such as sub zero refrigerator, tankless water heater and insulated roof make for a very comfortable environment. Each of the 3 bedrooms has a door to the outside and ample organized closets - the master having a walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with large island and eating area opens to the family room, living room, and patio and looks out over the Valley. There is parking for many cars including a 2 car garage, a 2 car carport and space for several other vehicles along the driveway. May be leased unfurnished or furnished. One year lease is preferred but owner will consider 6 months. Note: Official address is 3700 Koster Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue have any available units?
3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue have?
Some of 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
