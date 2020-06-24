3655 Ventura Cyn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Private road at the top of Ventura Cyn Avenue and a gated driveway lead to this very private contemporary home recently remodeled from the studs up through the roof. Yellow pine flooring and cabinetry, antique French pavers, sea grass carpets, wood beamed ceilings, brick fireplace, marble kitchen island countertop and marble bathrooms create a warm cozy rustic feel in this one story open floor plan. Walls of windows, all new and dual paned, access panoramic views of the Valley, nearby hillsides and distant mountains. Amenities such as sub zero refrigerator, tankless water heater and insulated roof make for a very comfortable environment. Each of the 3 bedrooms has a door to the outside and ample organized closets - the master having a walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with large island and eating area opens to the family room, living room, and patio and looks out over the Valley. There is parking for many cars including a 2 car garage, a 2 car carport and space for several other vehicles along the driveway. May be leased unfurnished or furnished. One year lease is preferred but owner will consider 6 months. Note: Official address is 3700 Koster Ave.