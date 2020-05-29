3645 Cardiff Ave APT 205

Amenities

Spectacular, large 2 bed 2 bath condo in dreamy location! - Welcome home! This spacious condo is available for immediate occupancy and is situated within a gorgeous Mediterranean style condominium complex with a fitness center, furnished patio and lush manicured grounds.



The condo itself boasts new carpeting and fresh paint throughout. The large living room has a working gas fireplace and lovely Romeo & Juliet balcony. The living room is open to the dining area and the kitchen, giving the living quarters a bright and spacious feel - perfect for entertaining. The master suite includes a custom walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is large and has ample closet space as well.



Laundry in unit!



2 parking spaces included in secured garage.



Cats okay, no dogs please.



Walk to downtown Culver City restaurants, shops, and movies. Close to Expo Line.



Call, text or email Noam for a private showing! 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com



(RLNE5416019)