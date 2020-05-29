All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020

3645 Cardiff Ave APT 205

3645 Cardiff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Cardiff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Spectacular, large 2 bed 2 bath condo in dreamy location! - Welcome home! This spacious condo is available for immediate occupancy and is situated within a gorgeous Mediterranean style condominium complex with a fitness center, furnished patio and lush manicured grounds.

The condo itself boasts new carpeting and fresh paint throughout. The large living room has a working gas fireplace and lovely Romeo & Juliet balcony. The living room is open to the dining area and the kitchen, giving the living quarters a bright and spacious feel - perfect for entertaining. The master suite includes a custom walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is large and has ample closet space as well.

Laundry in unit!

2 parking spaces included in secured garage.

Cats okay, no dogs please.

Walk to downtown Culver City restaurants, shops, and movies. Close to Expo Line.

Call, text or email Noam for a private showing! 310-912-7808 or noam@kapeproperties.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5416019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

