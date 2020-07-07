All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

3642 ALTA MESA Drive

3642 Alta Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3642 Alta Mesa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning view home in the heart of Studio City with easy access to Beverly Hills. Enjoy views out of every window. Extremely private and serene with gorgeous grounds. Tons of outdoor space to enjoy the California weather. Open floor plan with high ceilings in every room, large chefs kitchen with Viking appliances. The large and beautiful master suite is located on the second floor with spa like bath and large walk in closet. Off the master you will find over 1300 sf of outdoor terraces. Sparking pool with seating area and fire pit are located off the living room and fully landscaped grounds with koi pond, walking paths, firepit, tiki torches, put put and even a dance studio! This home is very special and like no other. Property is available the first week of January.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 ALTA MESA Drive have any available units?
3642 ALTA MESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3642 ALTA MESA Drive have?
Some of 3642 ALTA MESA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 ALTA MESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3642 ALTA MESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 ALTA MESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3642 ALTA MESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3642 ALTA MESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3642 ALTA MESA Drive offers parking.
Does 3642 ALTA MESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 ALTA MESA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 ALTA MESA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3642 ALTA MESA Drive has a pool.
Does 3642 ALTA MESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3642 ALTA MESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 ALTA MESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3642 ALTA MESA Drive has units with dishwashers.

