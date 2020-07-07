3642 ALTA MESA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning view home in the heart of Studio City with easy access to Beverly Hills. Enjoy views out of every window. Extremely private and serene with gorgeous grounds. Tons of outdoor space to enjoy the California weather. Open floor plan with high ceilings in every room, large chefs kitchen with Viking appliances. The large and beautiful master suite is located on the second floor with spa like bath and large walk in closet. Off the master you will find over 1300 sf of outdoor terraces. Sparking pool with seating area and fire pit are located off the living room and fully landscaped grounds with koi pond, walking paths, firepit, tiki torches, put put and even a dance studio! This home is very special and like no other. Property is available the first week of January.