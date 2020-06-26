All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive

3640 Wrightwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Wrightwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Mid-century Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and contemporary updates. A central fireplace joins the open-concept family room, living room area and dining together with views to the backyard. The kitchen features a large center island with additional breakfast sitting area, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, direct access to garage and powder room. A backyard perfect for entertaining guests, relaxing, outdoor dining and play, complete with pool, waterfall spa and hillside views. Master suite includes dual closets, 5-piece ensuite bathroom and direct access to the yard. A Jack & Jill bath connects the 2 guest rooms. The home has Bamboo floors throughout. Circular driveway with 2-car garage and additional parking space at the side of property, 5+ parking spaces on-site. Located in Studio City prime location South of the Boulevard with close access to shops, cafe's and restaurants. Unfurnished and available now. Available For Sale $1,549,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive have any available units?
3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
