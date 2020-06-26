3640 WRIGHTWOOD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Mid-century Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and contemporary updates. A central fireplace joins the open-concept family room, living room area and dining together with views to the backyard. The kitchen features a large center island with additional breakfast sitting area, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, direct access to garage and powder room. A backyard perfect for entertaining guests, relaxing, outdoor dining and play, complete with pool, waterfall spa and hillside views. Master suite includes dual closets, 5-piece ensuite bathroom and direct access to the yard. A Jack & Jill bath connects the 2 guest rooms. The home has Bamboo floors throughout. Circular driveway with 2-car garage and additional parking space at the side of property, 5+ parking spaces on-site. Located in Studio City prime location South of the Boulevard with close access to shops, cafe's and restaurants. Unfurnished and available now. Available For Sale $1,549,000.