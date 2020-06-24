3638 HUGHES Avenue

Amenities

The front facing condo in the "Hughes Lofts" architectural townhomes, designed by award winning architect Rick Leslie, is now available to lease.The design aesthetic is an open floorplan that integrates clean lines, steel beams, polished concrete floors, wood stairs and modern built-ins. Natural light permeates throughout and a retractable warehouse door seamlessly brings the outside in. 2nd level loft w/ ~ bath floats over the first level kitchen & living areas. Both Guest bedroom and Master bedroom are en-suite w/ gracious closets and storage. Secured parking has additional storage. Private rooftop terrace has surrounding city lights and urban views. This amazing location is just a few blocks from Downtown Culver City, movie theaters, hip happening restaurants, nightlife and the Santa Monica to downtown Expo Line.