All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3638 HUGHES Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3638 HUGHES Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

3638 HUGHES Avenue

3638 Hughes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3638 Hughes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
The front facing condo in the "Hughes Lofts" architectural townhomes, designed by award winning architect Rick Leslie, is now available to lease.The design aesthetic is an open floorplan that integrates clean lines, steel beams, polished concrete floors, wood stairs and modern built-ins. Natural light permeates throughout and a retractable warehouse door seamlessly brings the outside in. 2nd level loft w/ ~ bath floats over the first level kitchen & living areas. Both Guest bedroom and Master bedroom are en-suite w/ gracious closets and storage. Secured parking has additional storage. Private rooftop terrace has surrounding city lights and urban views. This amazing location is just a few blocks from Downtown Culver City, movie theaters, hip happening restaurants, nightlife and the Santa Monica to downtown Expo Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 HUGHES Avenue have any available units?
3638 HUGHES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 HUGHES Avenue have?
Some of 3638 HUGHES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 HUGHES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3638 HUGHES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 HUGHES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3638 HUGHES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3638 HUGHES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3638 HUGHES Avenue offers parking.
Does 3638 HUGHES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3638 HUGHES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 HUGHES Avenue have a pool?
No, 3638 HUGHES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3638 HUGHES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3638 HUGHES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 HUGHES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 HUGHES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College