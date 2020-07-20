All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3637 Barry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3637 Barry Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

3637 Barry Ave

3637 Barry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3637 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunningly Remodeled Mar Vista Home Plus Guest House..Short Term Lease Available - Enjoy this completely remodeled compound, located on one of the best streets in Mar Vista. Walk up the front steps and onto a charming porch, you will find a stunning and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath main house. The main house features newer floors throughout, a spacious living room that flows into a dining room with a wood-burning fireplace. Through the dining room, there are custom french doors that open out to a huge and beautifully landscaped yard, with multiple entertaining spaces. The kitchen features custom cabinets, marble counter tops,stainless steel appliances, along with a large built-in breakfast nook with glass table and custom cushions. The master suite features great closet space with custom built-ins, and an updated modern bath featuring marble floors, glass shower enclosure, and floating double vanity. The sunfilled second bedroom has a door leading out to the backyard with a large closet. The hall bath has an updated tub and vanity with also marble floors. Off the master is the 3rd bedroom with a large built-out closet. Central A/C and heat, double pane windows and a separate garage with washer and dryer. At the rear of the property is a completely remodeled guest house, with a gracious living space - newer floors, updated kitchenette, tons of storage and modern marble floor bathroom. The guest house has french doors that open up to patio and to the beautiful yard.

AVAILABLE NOW. Currently Tenant Occupied. Showings by Appointment Only.

Perfect Mar Vista Location - minutes from Farmer's Market, Mar Vista Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Starbucks, and hip eateries at Grand View. Centrally located being close to the 405 and 10 Freeways. Rarely does a rental property like this become available in Mar Vista!

Terms: Available now, do not disturb current occupants. Short Term Lease: Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. Please contact the office directly for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1883513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Barry Ave have any available units?
3637 Barry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 Barry Ave have?
Some of 3637 Barry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 Barry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Barry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Barry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 Barry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3637 Barry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Barry Ave offers parking.
Does 3637 Barry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 Barry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Barry Ave have a pool?
No, 3637 Barry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Barry Ave have accessible units?
No, 3637 Barry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Barry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 Barry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College