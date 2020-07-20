3637 Barry Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunningly Remodeled Mar Vista Home Plus Guest House..Short Term Lease Available - Enjoy this completely remodeled compound, located on one of the best streets in Mar Vista. Walk up the front steps and onto a charming porch, you will find a stunning and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath main house. The main house features newer floors throughout, a spacious living room that flows into a dining room with a wood-burning fireplace. Through the dining room, there are custom french doors that open out to a huge and beautifully landscaped yard, with multiple entertaining spaces. The kitchen features custom cabinets, marble counter tops,stainless steel appliances, along with a large built-in breakfast nook with glass table and custom cushions. The master suite features great closet space with custom built-ins, and an updated modern bath featuring marble floors, glass shower enclosure, and floating double vanity. The sunfilled second bedroom has a door leading out to the backyard with a large closet. The hall bath has an updated tub and vanity with also marble floors. Off the master is the 3rd bedroom with a large built-out closet. Central A/C and heat, double pane windows and a separate garage with washer and dryer. At the rear of the property is a completely remodeled guest house, with a gracious living space - newer floors, updated kitchenette, tons of storage and modern marble floor bathroom. The guest house has french doors that open up to patio and to the beautiful yard.



AVAILABLE NOW. Currently Tenant Occupied. Showings by Appointment Only.



Perfect Mar Vista Location - minutes from Farmer's Market, Mar Vista Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Starbucks, and hip eateries at Grand View. Centrally located being close to the 405 and 10 Freeways. Rarely does a rental property like this become available in Mar Vista!



Terms: Available now, do not disturb current occupants. Short Term Lease: Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. Please contact the office directly for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE1883513)