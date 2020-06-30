All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

363 North Gardner Street

363 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

363 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious unit in a historical building has been extensively renovated with gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows and a romantic fireplace in the living-room. There is a fully updated kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counter tops, dish washer and all the modern conveniences a cook would need. The formal dining room has high ceilings, hardwood floors and the original old charm. Both bathrooms have been fully updated, large master bedroom with ample closet space and a one car garage with extra space for storage. Full size washer and dryer is included. All this home is missing is you. Available for immediate move in. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 North Gardner Street have any available units?
363 North Gardner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 North Gardner Street have?
Some of 363 North Gardner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 North Gardner Street currently offering any rent specials?
363 North Gardner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 North Gardner Street pet-friendly?
No, 363 North Gardner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 363 North Gardner Street offer parking?
Yes, 363 North Gardner Street offers parking.
Does 363 North Gardner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 North Gardner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 North Gardner Street have a pool?
No, 363 North Gardner Street does not have a pool.
Does 363 North Gardner Street have accessible units?
No, 363 North Gardner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 363 North Gardner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 North Gardner Street has units with dishwashers.

