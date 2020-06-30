363 North Gardner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious unit in a historical building has been extensively renovated with gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows and a romantic fireplace in the living-room. There is a fully updated kitchen with new cabinets, new granite counter tops, dish washer and all the modern conveniences a cook would need. The formal dining room has high ceilings, hardwood floors and the original old charm. Both bathrooms have been fully updated, large master bedroom with ample closet space and a one car garage with extra space for storage. Full size washer and dryer is included. All this home is missing is you. Available for immediate move in. Welcome home!