3626 Empire Dr Apt 2
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

3626 Empire Dr Apt 2

3626 Empire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3626 Empire Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d417407034 ---- Ready for MOVE IN second floor, corner apartment with Two spacious and bright bedrooms, Two bathrooms and lots of closet space. The living room and kitchen area divides both bedrooms making it ideal for the ultimate privacy. The community carport comes with two parking spaces. Easy access to metro station and the Culver City entertaining lifestyle! New Carpet, New Paint, Laundry in the building, Granite Kitchen Counter top, Fireplace, 2 Full bath with bathtubs, Balcony, and etc! *Please Note: No Elevator in the building. - Near Downtown Culver City Restaurants and Theaters - Easy Access to Expo Line - Convenient to UCLA, USC, LMU, SMC and WLAC - Convenient to 405, 10 and 90 Freeways - Convenient to Westwood, Westside Pavilion, Century City, Beverly Hills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 have any available units?
3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 have?
Some of 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Empire Dr Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

