3626 Empire Dr Apt 2

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d417407034 ---- Ready for MOVE IN second floor, corner apartment with Two spacious and bright bedrooms, Two bathrooms and lots of closet space. The living room and kitchen area divides both bedrooms making it ideal for the ultimate privacy. The community carport comes with two parking spaces. Easy access to metro station and the Culver City entertaining lifestyle! New Carpet, New Paint, Laundry in the building, Granite Kitchen Counter top, Fireplace, 2 Full bath with bathtubs, Balcony, and etc! *Please Note: No Elevator in the building. - Near Downtown Culver City Restaurants and Theaters - Easy Access to Expo Line - Convenient to UCLA, USC, LMU, SMC and WLAC - Convenient to 405, 10 and 90 Freeways - Convenient to Westwood, Westside Pavilion, Century City, Beverly Hills