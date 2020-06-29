3623 KALSMAN Drive

Amenities

REDUCED RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL - large 2br, 1.5ba ground floor unit in The Cameo Woods, this popular garden community has abundant outdoor space, pool, recreation facilities, very pet friendly & more. The secure gated community is conveniently located off Obama Blvd & close to Culver City, Mid City & Baldwin Hills. The unit features hardwood flooring as well as newer sleek grey tiling in the bathrooms & white tiling in the kitchen. The spacious bedrooms feature large built in closets & overlook green open spaces. The kitchen is fully equipped with BRAND NEW fridge, range, dishwasher, Washer / Dryer and microwave & NEW heating system.There is also a back door from the kitchen leading out to the back garden where you'll find a spacious one car garage with built in storage units inside. This popular community is ideal for families or folk that want to enjoy the serenity of a suburban community while still living within easy access of all the hustle and bustle of the city. CALL TODAY!