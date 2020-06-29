All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3623 KALSMAN Drive

3623 Kalsman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Kalsman Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
REDUCED RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL - large 2br, 1.5ba ground floor unit in The Cameo Woods, this popular garden community has abundant outdoor space, pool, recreation facilities, very pet friendly & more. The secure gated community is conveniently located off Obama Blvd & close to Culver City, Mid City & Baldwin Hills. The unit features hardwood flooring as well as newer sleek grey tiling in the bathrooms & white tiling in the kitchen. The spacious bedrooms feature large built in closets & overlook green open spaces. The kitchen is fully equipped with BRAND NEW fridge, range, dishwasher, Washer / Dryer and microwave & NEW heating system.There is also a back door from the kitchen leading out to the back garden where you'll find a spacious one car garage with built in storage units inside. This popular community is ideal for families or folk that want to enjoy the serenity of a suburban community while still living within easy access of all the hustle and bustle of the city. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 KALSMAN Drive have any available units?
3623 KALSMAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 KALSMAN Drive have?
Some of 3623 KALSMAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 KALSMAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3623 KALSMAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 KALSMAN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 KALSMAN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3623 KALSMAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3623 KALSMAN Drive offers parking.
Does 3623 KALSMAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 KALSMAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 KALSMAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3623 KALSMAN Drive has a pool.
Does 3623 KALSMAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3623 KALSMAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 KALSMAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 KALSMAN Drive has units with dishwashers.

