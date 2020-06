Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool sauna

Lovely 2 bedroom unit in a well maintained quiet complex awaits the occupant(s) who seek peace and tranquility. This Unit has an open floor plan with lots of space. There is a gas fireplace to enjoy the the winter months. The Kitchen has lots of cabinets,stove,refrigerator. This unit comes with a washer and dryer situated inside the unit.Lots of View,Front and Rear. A beautiful view of the Harbor. There is an indoor Swimming Pool and a Sauna. Assigned subterranean parking.