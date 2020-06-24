3615 MEIER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Here's your chance to live the Mar Vista lifestyle in this charming yet updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Hardwood floors grace the home and lead you through a lovely living room, cozy dining room, 3 generous bedrooms and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, bay window and stainless steel appliances. Past the kitchen lies the heart of the home, a large vaulted beam ceiling family room with fireplace, skylights and french doors that open to a charming brick patio and lush grassy yard. There is also a DETACHED BONUS ROOM in the yard that makes a great office. Other features include: central heat and air, washer and dryer, and the Beethoven Elementary school district! This property is available now so don't miss your opportunity to be the lucky resident! No dogs please.