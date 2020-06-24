All apartments in Los Angeles
3615 MEIER Street
3615 MEIER Street

3615 Meier Street · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Meier Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Here's your chance to live the Mar Vista lifestyle in this charming yet updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Hardwood floors grace the home and lead you through a lovely living room, cozy dining room, 3 generous bedrooms and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, bay window and stainless steel appliances. Past the kitchen lies the heart of the home, a large vaulted beam ceiling family room with fireplace, skylights and french doors that open to a charming brick patio and lush grassy yard. There is also a DETACHED BONUS ROOM in the yard that makes a great office. Other features include: central heat and air, washer and dryer, and the Beethoven Elementary school district! This property is available now so don't miss your opportunity to be the lucky resident! No dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 MEIER Street have any available units?
3615 MEIER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 MEIER Street have?
Some of 3615 MEIER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 MEIER Street currently offering any rent specials?
3615 MEIER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 MEIER Street pet-friendly?
No, 3615 MEIER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3615 MEIER Street offer parking?
No, 3615 MEIER Street does not offer parking.
Does 3615 MEIER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 MEIER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 MEIER Street have a pool?
No, 3615 MEIER Street does not have a pool.
Does 3615 MEIER Street have accessible units?
No, 3615 MEIER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 MEIER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 MEIER Street has units with dishwashers.
