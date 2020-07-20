All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 1:04 AM

3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue

3614 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3614 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
The main house offers 1,435 sq ft of living space and the ADU offers 800 sq ft of living space. The open floor plan accommodates the kitchen, dining, & family room. A stylish kitchen offers white cabinetry, sleek countertops, & stainless steel appliances. A blue brick-like backsplash compliments the farm style sink. In the family room, exposed wood high ceilings enhance the sense of space. French doors allow the natural light while giving you access to the backyard. The master bedroom is en-suite bath. This compound style property has an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) included in the lease. The ADU offers open style living with high ceilings, hardwood floors, full bathroom, & kitchen. The ADU cannot be sublet and all residents must be named on the lease. The side gate allows access to the back leaving the front house completely undisturbed. A detached studio (also included in the lease) can be used as a gym, studio or office. Contact us for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College