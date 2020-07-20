3614 South BARRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

The main house offers 1,435 sq ft of living space and the ADU offers 800 sq ft of living space. The open floor plan accommodates the kitchen, dining, & family room. A stylish kitchen offers white cabinetry, sleek countertops, & stainless steel appliances. A blue brick-like backsplash compliments the farm style sink. In the family room, exposed wood high ceilings enhance the sense of space. French doors allow the natural light while giving you access to the backyard. The master bedroom is en-suite bath. This compound style property has an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) included in the lease. The ADU offers open style living with high ceilings, hardwood floors, full bathroom, & kitchen. The ADU cannot be sublet and all residents must be named on the lease. The side gate allows access to the back leaving the front house completely undisturbed. A detached studio (also included in the lease) can be used as a gym, studio or office. Contact us for a private showing!