3608 2nd Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Beautifully restored to its original charm, this classic craftsman bungalow sits on a quiet street in the heart of Jefferson Park. Located in a Historical Preservation Overlay Zone, this spacious home offers four bedrooms, 2 baths. There is an opportunity to convert a huge closet in one of the bedrooms into a home office or nursery. The living room features original millwork, built in cabinets in the dining area and a decorative fireplace. There is ample outdoor space with good-sized yards in front and back. The driveway will hold 2 cars and there is plenty of street parking. This would make a perfect home base for anyone commuting to Downtown LA or the Westside. It is also easily walkable to local stores, a playground, and public transportation including the Expo Line. Sorry, no pets. Available December 4th.