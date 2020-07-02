All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

3608 2nd Avenue

3608 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3608 2nd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Amenities

dishwasher
playground
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Beautifully restored to its original charm, this classic craftsman bungalow sits on a quiet street in the heart of Jefferson Park. Located in a Historical Preservation Overlay Zone, this spacious home offers four bedrooms, 2 baths. There is an opportunity to convert a huge closet in one of the bedrooms into a home office or nursery. The living room features original millwork, built in cabinets in the dining area and a decorative fireplace. There is ample outdoor space with good-sized yards in front and back. The driveway will hold 2 cars and there is plenty of street parking. This would make a perfect home base for anyone commuting to Downtown LA or the Westside. It is also easily walkable to local stores, a playground, and public transportation including the Expo Line. Sorry, no pets. Available December 4th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 2nd Avenue have any available units?
3608 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 3608 2nd Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3608 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3608 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3608 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 3608 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3608 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3608 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3608 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3608 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

