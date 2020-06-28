3602 West 60th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

1 Available 03/21/20 Ultra Modern Lower Corner Ground floor unit 1BR/1BA + Updated Chef Range Large Kitchen with Gorgeous Natural Hardwood Floors! Prime Hyde Park location. Very central location for West LA and DTLA locations including LAX, Inglewood, the new sports complex. Must see in person to believe. Washer Dryer on-site. Must provide own fridge. Ample street parking. NO SECTION 8. Good credit, references, and required income only. ***NO SECTION 8*** STREET PARKING ONLY.



Local Employers:



SnapChat, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please on initial contact for efficiency purposes)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3602-w-60th-st-los-angeles-ca-90043-usa-unit-1/dbe04eac-8f50-404b-a0c4-09206d11fe82



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5622457)