Los Angeles, CA
3602 West 60th Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3602 West 60th Street

3602 West 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3602 West 60th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
1 Available 03/21/20 Ultra Modern Lower Corner Ground floor unit 1BR/1BA + Updated Chef Range Large Kitchen with Gorgeous Natural Hardwood Floors! Prime Hyde Park location. Very central location for West LA and DTLA locations including LAX, Inglewood, the new sports complex. Must see in person to believe. Washer Dryer on-site. Must provide own fridge. Ample street parking. NO SECTION 8. Good credit, references, and required income only. ***NO SECTION 8*** STREET PARKING ONLY.

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please on initial contact for efficiency purposes)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3602-w-60th-st-los-angeles-ca-90043-usa-unit-1/dbe04eac-8f50-404b-a0c4-09206d11fe82

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 West 60th Street have any available units?
3602 West 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 West 60th Street have?
Some of 3602 West 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 West 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3602 West 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 West 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3602 West 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3602 West 60th Street offer parking?
No, 3602 West 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3602 West 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 West 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 West 60th Street have a pool?
No, 3602 West 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3602 West 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 3602 West 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 West 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 West 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
