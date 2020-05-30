All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

3540 Corinth Ave

3540 Corinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
2bd/1ba house with yard, laundry and on-site parking - 2bd/1ba house with yard, laundry and on-site parking. Kitchen with new range and stainless refrigerator. Great layout with entrance via front yard to living room and entrance via side parking to kitchen. Rear has studio occupied by a quiet and friendly long-term female tenant.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5634980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Corinth Ave have any available units?
3540 Corinth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Corinth Ave have?
Some of 3540 Corinth Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Corinth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Corinth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Corinth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Corinth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Corinth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Corinth Ave offers parking.
Does 3540 Corinth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Corinth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Corinth Ave have a pool?
No, 3540 Corinth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Corinth Ave have accessible units?
No, 3540 Corinth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Corinth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 Corinth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

