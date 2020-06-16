All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 354-356 4th Ave 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
354-356 4th Ave 9
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

354-356 4th Ave 9

354 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

354 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Venice Beach Beauty - Property Id: 89535

Text Showpads Vacancy Showings for Viewing Appointments:
323-892-7237
Immaculately remodeled building, loaded with high end amenities.
#15 has 750 sq ft - $3899/month. WATCH VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/nmLAuFTqujI --
Located just steps away from acclaimed Gjusta and Gold's Gym, 354 4th Avenue has been transformed into beach chic living! Unit has Oak plank floors, energy-efficient Stainless Steel appliances packages, LED lighting packages, quartz counter tops with waterfall accents, custom tongue and groove accented wood walls, freestanding showers with matte-black Brizo accents, and even WDs in select units. Better yet, we are just 4 blocks from the Pacific Ocean and steps off Rose Avenue and Abbot Kinney!

2 Car Tandem Covered Parking. Tenant Pays gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89535
Property Id 89535

(RLNE4557160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354-356 4th Ave 9 have any available units?
354-356 4th Ave 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 354-356 4th Ave 9 have?
Some of 354-356 4th Ave 9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354-356 4th Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
354-356 4th Ave 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354-356 4th Ave 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 354-356 4th Ave 9 is pet friendly.
Does 354-356 4th Ave 9 offer parking?
Yes, 354-356 4th Ave 9 offers parking.
Does 354-356 4th Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 354-356 4th Ave 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 354-356 4th Ave 9 have a pool?
No, 354-356 4th Ave 9 does not have a pool.
Does 354-356 4th Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 354-356 4th Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 354-356 4th Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354-356 4th Ave 9 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College