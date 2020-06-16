354-356 4th Ave 9

Amenities
Venice Beach Beauty - Property Id: 89535
Immaculately remodeled building, loaded with high end amenities.
Located just steps away from acclaimed Gjusta and Gold's Gym, 354 4th Avenue has been transformed into beach chic living! Unit has Oak plank floors, energy-efficient Stainless Steel appliances packages, LED lighting packages, quartz counter tops with waterfall accents, custom tongue and groove accented wood walls, freestanding showers with matte-black Brizo accents, and even WDs in select units. Better yet, we are just 4 blocks from the Pacific Ocean and steps off Rose Avenue and Abbot Kinney!
2 Car Tandem Covered Parking. Tenant Pays gas and electric.
