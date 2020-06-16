354-356 4th Ave 9

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Venice Beach Beauty - Property Id: 89535



Text Showpads Vacancy Showings for Viewing Appointments:

323-892-7237

Immaculately remodeled building, loaded with high end amenities.

#15 has 750 sq ft - $3899/month. WATCH VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/nmLAuFTqujI --

Located just steps away from acclaimed Gjusta and Gold's Gym, 354 4th Avenue has been transformed into beach chic living! Unit has Oak plank floors, energy-efficient Stainless Steel appliances packages, LED lighting packages, quartz counter tops with waterfall accents, custom tongue and groove accented wood walls, freestanding showers with matte-black Brizo accents, and even WDs in select units. Better yet, we are just 4 blocks from the Pacific Ocean and steps off Rose Avenue and Abbot Kinney!



2 Car Tandem Covered Parking. Tenant Pays gas and electric.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89535

Property Id 89535



(RLNE4557160)