Los Angeles, CA
3536 4th Ave
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

3536 4th Ave

3536 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3536 4th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TENANT OCCUPIED - VIEWINGS APPOINTMENT ONLY - AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER Be prepared to fall in LOVE! This 2 bed+study/1 bath, 1920s craftsman home, is truly an unbelievable find. Lovingly restored and remodeled, this place has the best of both worlds: charm and character from the past, yet tasteful modern updates from the present. The living room is warm and inviting, with tons of windows, dark wood work and a faux fireplace. There is a study with a separate entrance leading to the front porch, pocket doors shutting it off from the rest of the house and an original, full-size trundle bed that pulls out from the wall! How cool is that? This room could easily be a 3rd Bedroom! The formal dining room is a great place to enjoy a meal, there is a large bay window, original wood wainscoting and a built-in secretary hutch. There is also a dish rail that could be used tp show off yourpottery collection. The kitchen? AMAZING!! A chef\'s dream -- gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer and fridge!Miles of cabinets and repolished butcher block counters including a peninsula counter which doubles as a breakfast bar. Thoughtful touches abound!There are tons of outlets including one in the perfect spot for some TV watching as you cook up a storm. The cherry on top? Thechalkboard wall - never forget the eggs again. The super spacious bath is itself picture perfect, fully remodeled but still including the original claw-foot tub! The bedrooms are both large enough for king sized beds, and have a surprising amount of closet space. The master has a step up walk-in closet and a beautiful bay window. As if the interior wasn\'t enough, the exterior space is great too! There is an over-sized covered front porch and a backyard with wood deck, butterfly and flower gardens, and the perfect space for a fresh herb garden. Truly a home to be lived in - you just have to see this one for yourself! Centrally located, just a short scoot to USC, minutes to the 10 and 110 fwy and near the Historic West Adams neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 4th Ave have any available units?
3536 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 4th Ave have?
Some of 3536 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3536 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3536 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3536 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 3536 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3536 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3536 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 3536 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3536 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3536 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3536 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.

