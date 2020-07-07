3536 4th Ave

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED - VIEWINGS APPOINTMENT ONLY - AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER Be prepared to fall in LOVE! This 2 bed+study/1 bath, 1920s craftsman home, is truly an unbelievable find. Lovingly restored and remodeled, this place has the best of both worlds: charm and character from the past, yet tasteful modern updates from the present. The living room is warm and inviting, with tons of windows, dark wood work and a faux fireplace. There is a study with a separate entrance leading to the front porch, pocket doors shutting it off from the rest of the house and an original, full-size trundle bed that pulls out from the wall! How cool is that? This room could easily be a 3rd Bedroom! The formal dining room is a great place to enjoy a meal, there is a large bay window, original wood wainscoting and a built-in secretary hutch. There is also a dish rail that could be used tp show off yourpottery collection. The kitchen? AMAZING!! A chef\'s dream -- gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer and fridge!Miles of cabinets and repolished butcher block counters including a peninsula counter which doubles as a breakfast bar. Thoughtful touches abound!There are tons of outlets including one in the perfect spot for some TV watching as you cook up a storm. The cherry on top? Thechalkboard wall - never forget the eggs again. The super spacious bath is itself picture perfect, fully remodeled but still including the original claw-foot tub! The bedrooms are both large enough for king sized beds, and have a surprising amount of closet space. The master has a step up walk-in closet and a beautiful bay window. As if the interior wasn\'t enough, the exterior space is great too! There is an over-sized covered front porch and a backyard with wood deck, butterfly and flower gardens, and the perfect space for a fresh herb garden. Truly a home to be lived in - you just have to see this one for yourself! Centrally located, just a short scoot to USC, minutes to the 10 and 110 fwy and near the Historic West Adams neighborhood.