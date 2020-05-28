3532 Hollydale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Retro charm throughout this 3 bed 2 bath home. Decorative fireplace with Batchelder-esque tile work, period built-ins, hardwood floors, and central AC. Two bedrooms at the front of the home are both graciously sized with a vintage yellow & black bath in between. Large back bedroom with access to backyard deck. Outdoor spaces are perfect for entertaining & include large patio w/ retro sunshades and a tiki bar area. Long driveway allows multiple cars to park. Ideally situated in Atwater Village - ride along the LA river, or take a short stroll to Glendale Blvd & enjoy the multitude of Atwater shops & amenities.