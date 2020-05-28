All apartments in Los Angeles
3532 Hollydale Drive

Location

3532 Hollydale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

Retro charm throughout this 3 bed 2 bath home. Decorative fireplace with Batchelder-esque tile work, period built-ins, hardwood floors, and central AC. Two bedrooms at the front of the home are both graciously sized with a vintage yellow & black bath in between. Large back bedroom with access to backyard deck. Outdoor spaces are perfect for entertaining & include large patio w/ retro sunshades and a tiki bar area. Long driveway allows multiple cars to park. Ideally situated in Atwater Village - ride along the LA river, or take a short stroll to Glendale Blvd & enjoy the multitude of Atwater shops & amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Hollydale Drive have any available units?
3532 Hollydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 Hollydale Drive have?
Some of 3532 Hollydale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Hollydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Hollydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Hollydale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3532 Hollydale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3532 Hollydale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3532 Hollydale Drive offers parking.
Does 3532 Hollydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 Hollydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Hollydale Drive have a pool?
No, 3532 Hollydale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Hollydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3532 Hollydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Hollydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3532 Hollydale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
