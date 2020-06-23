All apartments in Los Angeles
3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue
3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue

3531 N Mound View Ave
Location

3531 N Mound View Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Meticulously Maintained Silver Triangle Gem! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom California ranch house in the coveted Studio City/Carpenter School District neighborhood. Located at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac bordering Fryman Canyon, this impossibly bright South of the Blvd traditional boasts approximately 1900 SF with beautiful hardwood floors, newly remodeled bathrooms, brand new dual pane windows and sliding glass doors throughout, inside laundry room, eat-in kitchen, and open and versatile living spaces. Situated on a large lot, this home offers a lush, green backyard with huge patio that is completely hedged and private. Moments to the hippest section of Ventura Blvd with the best shops, restaurants, and entertainment the Valley has to offer, as well as easy access to the City and Studios!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue have any available units?
3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue have?
Some of 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
