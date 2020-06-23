3531 MOUND VIEW Avenue

Amenities

Meticulously Maintained Silver Triangle Gem! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom California ranch house in the coveted Studio City/Carpenter School District neighborhood. Located at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac bordering Fryman Canyon, this impossibly bright South of the Blvd traditional boasts approximately 1900 SF with beautiful hardwood floors, newly remodeled bathrooms, brand new dual pane windows and sliding glass doors throughout, inside laundry room, eat-in kitchen, and open and versatile living spaces. Situated on a large lot, this home offers a lush, green backyard with huge patio that is completely hedged and private. Moments to the hippest section of Ventura Blvd with the best shops, restaurants, and entertainment the Valley has to offer, as well as easy access to the City and Studios!