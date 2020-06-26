Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

new kitchen, A/C, bathroom and 2 C garbage - Property Id: 129162



This house is location in 3526 Bellevue ave LA, CA 90026. Unfurnished, Upper Front, Duplex, new countertop, sink and cabinets, new reprint all room , central air and heater , security web camera in house, washer and dryer room in unit, Spacious 2bd in prime Silver Lake location. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. One year old bathroom. Shared back yard with large patio- a great space for gardening and entertaining One car garage n a parking front storage space in the garage as well. Owner willing to consider cat or small dog under 25 lbs with additional pet deposit (no pet rent!). Easy walking distance to buses in 3 min, Metro Red Line, restaurants, and shopping, Paid water and gardener, 980 sqft first month and deposit for one month of rental . One year lease contact request. !



available on 11/15/19 please contact Alex 6267993283 Thanks a lot

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129162

Property Id 129162



(RLNE5380843)