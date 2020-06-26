All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

3526 Bellevue Ave

3526 Bellevue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3526 Bellevue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
new kitchen, A/C, bathroom and 2 C garbage - Property Id: 129162

This house is location in 3526 Bellevue ave LA, CA 90026. Unfurnished, Upper Front, Duplex, new countertop, sink and cabinets, new reprint all room , central air and heater , security web camera in house, washer and dryer room in unit, Spacious 2bd in prime Silver Lake location. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. One year old bathroom. Shared back yard with large patio- a great space for gardening and entertaining One car garage n a parking front storage space in the garage as well. Owner willing to consider cat or small dog under 25 lbs with additional pet deposit (no pet rent!). Easy walking distance to buses in 3 min, Metro Red Line, restaurants, and shopping, Paid water and gardener, 980 sqft first month and deposit for one month of rental . One year lease contact request. !

available on 11/15/19 please contact Alex 6267993283 Thanks a lot
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129162
Property Id 129162

(RLNE5380843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Bellevue Ave have any available units?
3526 Bellevue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Bellevue Ave have?
Some of 3526 Bellevue Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Bellevue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Bellevue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Bellevue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 Bellevue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3526 Bellevue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Bellevue Ave offers parking.
Does 3526 Bellevue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 Bellevue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Bellevue Ave have a pool?
No, 3526 Bellevue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Bellevue Ave have accessible units?
No, 3526 Bellevue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Bellevue Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Bellevue Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
