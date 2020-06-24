3511 OCEAN FRONT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Short to long term rental available for summer! Stay at the beach in this gorgeous penthouse property. Overlook the Pacific Ocean & magnificent sunsets from the comfort of the spacious and elegant mstr bedroom, living and dining area, and rooftop deck. Close to Venice Beach and Santa Monica, this penthouse is perfectly situated allowing guests easy access to the surrounding area's numerous desirable attractions. As one of the premier luxury properties on "the strand", offering unparalleled amenities & ocean views. Enjoy one of the most coveted views from the comfort of the rooftop spa. Settle back on Italian leather sofas and enjoy a few games played on the Playstation 3 on the 70" flat screen TV. Preparing a meal is a simple joy in this chef's kitchen complete w/ the latest Wolf & Sub Zero appliances. Pricing above if for long term lease. Pricing subject to change depending on length of stay, # of guests, and time of year.