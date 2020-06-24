All apartments in Los Angeles
3511 OCEAN FRONT
3511 OCEAN FRONT

3511 S Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3511 S Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Short to long term rental available for summer! Stay at the beach in this gorgeous penthouse property. Overlook the Pacific Ocean & magnificent sunsets from the comfort of the spacious and elegant mstr bedroom, living and dining area, and rooftop deck. Close to Venice Beach and Santa Monica, this penthouse is perfectly situated allowing guests easy access to the surrounding area's numerous desirable attractions. As one of the premier luxury properties on "the strand", offering unparalleled amenities & ocean views. Enjoy one of the most coveted views from the comfort of the rooftop spa. Settle back on Italian leather sofas and enjoy a few games played on the Playstation 3 on the 70" flat screen TV. Preparing a meal is a simple joy in this chef's kitchen complete w/ the latest Wolf & Sub Zero appliances. Pricing above if for long term lease. Pricing subject to change depending on length of stay, # of guests, and time of year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
3511 OCEAN FRONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 3511 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
3511 OCEAN FRONT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 3511 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3511 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
Yes, 3511 OCEAN FRONT offers parking.
Does 3511 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 OCEAN FRONT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 3511 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 3511 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 3511 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 OCEAN FRONT has units with dishwashers.
