Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3510 N Knoll Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

3510 N Knoll Drive

3510 North Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3510 North Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Incredible Mid-Century Modern home that only comes around every so often. unlike some other Modern hillside designs that step up or down a slope, the home sits on one level slab extending through the entire enclosed space, and cantilevered out over it's slope. What seems very small in scale, feels larger and open on the interior thanks to the thoughtful modular design and extensive use of floor-to-ceiling glass framed in wood, tall ceilings, overhanging roofs and trellises extending from the slabs. This home is a true master of form and function.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 N Knoll Drive have any available units?
3510 N Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3510 N Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3510 N Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 N Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3510 N Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3510 N Knoll Drive offer parking?
No, 3510 N Knoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3510 N Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 N Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 N Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 3510 N Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3510 N Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 3510 N Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 N Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 N Knoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 N Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 N Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

