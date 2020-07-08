3510 N Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Incredible Mid-Century Modern home that only comes around every so often. unlike some other Modern hillside designs that step up or down a slope, the home sits on one level slab extending through the entire enclosed space, and cantilevered out over it's slope. What seems very small in scale, feels larger and open on the interior thanks to the thoughtful modular design and extensive use of floor-to-ceiling glass framed in wood, tall ceilings, overhanging roofs and trellises extending from the slabs. This home is a true master of form and function.