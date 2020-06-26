All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:54 PM

3505 6TH Avenue

3505 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3505 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
The front house of a duplex FOR LEASE and located in the Jefferson Park HPOZ area. Front house is 2 bedrooms plus an office. (could be 3rd bedroom) Brand new kitchen and re-done bathroom, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING, OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS, PRIVATE GATED YARD, 2 blocks from Expo/Western Metro Station and near the Crenshaw Line. Close to USC and downtown. Inside Laundry - room for a full size washer and dryer, Hardwood floors throughout. It is move in ready! The other unit on the property will be completed soon and will be for lease for $1,550. month. You can call your family or friends and choose your own neighbor!! Booming area with shopping, restaurants nearby. And of course, hop on the metro and go Downtown or Santa Monica in about 12 minutes! A separate Detached house for $2,750 a month! Section 8 / 3 bedroom voucher fine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 6TH Avenue have any available units?
3505 6TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 6TH Avenue have?
Some of 3505 6TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 6TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3505 6TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 6TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3505 6TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3505 6TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3505 6TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 3505 6TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 6TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 6TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3505 6TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3505 6TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3505 6TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 6TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 6TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
