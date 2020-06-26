3505 6TH Avenue

Amenities

The front house of a duplex FOR LEASE and located in the Jefferson Park HPOZ area. Front house is 2 bedrooms plus an office. (could be 3rd bedroom) Brand new kitchen and re-done bathroom, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING, OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS, PRIVATE GATED YARD, 2 blocks from Expo/Western Metro Station and near the Crenshaw Line. Close to USC and downtown. Inside Laundry - room for a full size washer and dryer, Hardwood floors throughout. It is move in ready! The other unit on the property will be completed soon and will be for lease for $1,550. month. You can call your family or friends and choose your own neighbor!! Booming area with shopping, restaurants nearby. And of course, hop on the metro and go Downtown or Santa Monica in about 12 minutes! A separate Detached house for $2,750 a month! Section 8 / 3 bedroom voucher fine.