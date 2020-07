Amenities

recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the vibrant Torrance Southwood neighborhood in the West Highschool District. Rent-ready, spacious and bright with an open floor plan. The large backyard is a perfect spot for parties and barbecues, with its sparkling pool, automatic pool skimmer.

Contact us to schedule a showing.