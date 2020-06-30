3492 REDWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking garage

This modern 3 BD, 2 BA bungalow boasts sleek finishes & a prime Mar Vista location near Westside hotspots such as Venice & Santa Monica. Step past the well-manicured walkway up to the main house. Enter through the tasteful, bold red door to discover an open concept living area w/ ample natural light, a bench window seat w/ built-in shelving & open sightlines into the kitchen. The updated kitchen is equipped w/ gray Caesarstone counters, a dine-at island & SS appliances. This home's main house comes complete w/ 2 bedrooms plus a full bathroom. French doors lead to a private courtyard style patio where a separate 3rd bedroom awaits w/ its own bathroom. This space is ideal for use as an office, gym or for roommates who prefer extra privacy. Addt'l perks include a private 2-car parking garage, central air/heat & a washer/dryer. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live, work and play amongst all that the Westside has to offer! (Pets Allowed Pending Owner Review)