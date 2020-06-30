All apartments in Los Angeles
3492 REDWOOD Avenue

3492 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3492 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
This modern 3 BD, 2 BA bungalow boasts sleek finishes & a prime Mar Vista location near Westside hotspots such as Venice & Santa Monica. Step past the well-manicured walkway up to the main house. Enter through the tasteful, bold red door to discover an open concept living area w/ ample natural light, a bench window seat w/ built-in shelving & open sightlines into the kitchen. The updated kitchen is equipped w/ gray Caesarstone counters, a dine-at island & SS appliances. This home's main house comes complete w/ 2 bedrooms plus a full bathroom. French doors lead to a private courtyard style patio where a separate 3rd bedroom awaits w/ its own bathroom. This space is ideal for use as an office, gym or for roommates who prefer extra privacy. Addt'l perks include a private 2-car parking garage, central air/heat & a washer/dryer. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live, work and play amongst all that the Westside has to offer! (Pets Allowed Pending Owner Review)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3492 REDWOOD Avenue have any available units?
3492 REDWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3492 REDWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 3492 REDWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3492 REDWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3492 REDWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3492 REDWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3492 REDWOOD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3492 REDWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3492 REDWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3492 REDWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3492 REDWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3492 REDWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3492 REDWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3492 REDWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3492 REDWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3492 REDWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3492 REDWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

