3484 South BENTLEY Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

3484 South BENTLEY Avenue

3484 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3484 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find, 2 On a lot, Charming & cozy house with a spacious studio attached. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath in the main house and one bedroom and 1 bathroom, & a kitchenette in the guest house, with separate entrance. Large bedrooms, central air & heat, hardwood floor throughout, kitchen w/ New dishwasher, microwave, washer, & dryer, and large backyard. Walking distance to shops, like, Coffee Bean & Trader Joes, and more. Very Central, conveniently located near Expo line and freeways. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
3484 South BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3484 South BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3484 South BENTLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
