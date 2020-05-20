3484 South BENTLEY Avenue

Amenities
Hard to find, 2 On a lot, Charming & cozy house with a spacious studio attached. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath in the main house and one bedroom and 1 bathroom, & a kitchenette in the guest house, with separate entrance. Large bedrooms, central air & heat, hardwood floor throughout, kitchen w/ New dishwasher, microwave, washer, & dryer, and large backyard. Walking distance to shops, like, Coffee Bean & Trader Joes, and more. Very Central, conveniently located near Expo line and freeways. A must see!!