Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom PLUS bonus potential 3rd bedroom/office/playroom fantastic house on the highly sought out street of Ashwood. Dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Front living room, formal dining area. New laminate hardwood floors too. Alley to street lot with a detached 2 car garage. Great outdoor space with mature trees. Tons of character, freshly painted and ready for a new tenant. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS