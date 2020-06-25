All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3479 WONDER VIEW Drive

3479 Wonder View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3479 Wonder View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in highly desirable Lake Hollywood Knolls this contemporary home boasts amazing views of the Hollywood Hills, mountains, DTLA skyline, and even a peak-a-boo view of the Lake and Hollywood Sign! Extra spacious living room/family room (approx. 23' x 20') with fireplace, and huge picture window. A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bar that opens-up to the living/family room. There's a large formal dining room with French doors leading to an outdoor patio for breathtaking sunrises or outdoor dining. The master suite is dramatic with a sumptuous double-head shower, double sink. There's a large sitting area or extra-spacious office, perfect for those that work at home, with gorgeous views! A third bedroom is attached, but has a separate entrance, bath, kitchen, private patio and is well-suited as an in-law suite, adult child or live-in housekeeper. Walking distance the famous Lake, hiking trails and the Hollywood Sign. Hollywood in the country!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive have any available units?
3479 WONDER VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive have?
Some of 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3479 WONDER VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3479 WONDER VIEW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
