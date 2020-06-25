3479 WONDER VIEW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in highly desirable Lake Hollywood Knolls this contemporary home boasts amazing views of the Hollywood Hills, mountains, DTLA skyline, and even a peak-a-boo view of the Lake and Hollywood Sign! Extra spacious living room/family room (approx. 23' x 20') with fireplace, and huge picture window. A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bar that opens-up to the living/family room. There's a large formal dining room with French doors leading to an outdoor patio for breathtaking sunrises or outdoor dining. The master suite is dramatic with a sumptuous double-head shower, double sink. There's a large sitting area or extra-spacious office, perfect for those that work at home, with gorgeous views! A third bedroom is attached, but has a separate entrance, bath, kitchen, private patio and is well-suited as an in-law suite, adult child or live-in housekeeper. Walking distance the famous Lake, hiking trails and the Hollywood Sign. Hollywood in the country!