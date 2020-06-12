3467 RED ROSE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill hot tub

Georgeous South of the Blvd in Encino 4 bedroom 3.5 bath house recently remodeled. Large master with his and her walk-in closet. Master bath with double sink and jet spa. Huge living room with separate family room. Recessed lighting throughout, open kitchen with the view of the backyard and a breakfast area. Property is equipped with camera system and RING doorbell for added security. Large back yard with playground and BBQ area. Close to the Westside. Great school district. Easy access to 405 or the 10 Fwy