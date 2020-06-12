All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

3467 RED ROSE Drive

3467 Red Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3467 Red Rose Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
hot tub
Georgeous South of the Blvd in Encino 4 bedroom 3.5 bath house recently remodeled. Large master with his and her walk-in closet. Master bath with double sink and jet spa. Huge living room with separate family room. Recessed lighting throughout, open kitchen with the view of the backyard and a breakfast area. Property is equipped with camera system and RING doorbell for added security. Large back yard with playground and BBQ area. Close to the Westside. Great school district. Easy access to 405 or the 10 Fwy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3467 RED ROSE Drive have any available units?
3467 RED ROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3467 RED ROSE Drive have?
Some of 3467 RED ROSE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3467 RED ROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3467 RED ROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3467 RED ROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3467 RED ROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3467 RED ROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3467 RED ROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 3467 RED ROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3467 RED ROSE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3467 RED ROSE Drive have a pool?
No, 3467 RED ROSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3467 RED ROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3467 RED ROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3467 RED ROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3467 RED ROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
