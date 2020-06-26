All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:17 PM

3452 S Leland Street

3452 South Leland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3452 South Leland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in desirable Palisades area only a few short blocks to the ocean and park. Includes hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with beautiful tile floor, a formal dining room, huge step-down master bedroom with fireplace (could be used as family room) with French doors leading to outdoor deck and park-like flat yard. Master/Family room has built-in shelves and beautiful fireplace. Long gated driveway (parking for many cars, RV or boat) leads to finished detached 2-car garage. View of the ocean from the front street. Great location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 S Leland Street have any available units?
3452 S Leland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 S Leland Street have?
Some of 3452 S Leland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 S Leland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3452 S Leland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 S Leland Street pet-friendly?
No, 3452 S Leland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3452 S Leland Street offer parking?
Yes, 3452 S Leland Street offers parking.
Does 3452 S Leland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3452 S Leland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 S Leland Street have a pool?
No, 3452 S Leland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3452 S Leland Street have accessible units?
No, 3452 S Leland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 S Leland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 S Leland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
