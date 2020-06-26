3452 S Leland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in desirable Palisades area only a few short blocks to the ocean and park. Includes hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with beautiful tile floor, a formal dining room, huge step-down master bedroom with fireplace (could be used as family room) with French doors leading to outdoor deck and park-like flat yard. Master/Family room has built-in shelves and beautiful fireplace. Long gated driveway (parking for many cars, RV or boat) leads to finished detached 2-car garage. View of the ocean from the front street. Great location!!