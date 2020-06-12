All apartments in Los Angeles
3444 VINTON Avenue

3444 Vinton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3444 Vinton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Set in an Urban Oasis, sits this charming Spanish front house of a fourplex, completely private with a front yard and back patio ideal for indoor-outdoor entertaining. The house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with hardwood floors. Brand new laundry room and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances: stove, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and stainless steel sink. A beautiful stairway invites you to two well-appointed bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Two covered parking spots and centrally located within close proximity to major freeways, LAX, Venice, Santa Monica Century City and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 VINTON Avenue have any available units?
3444 VINTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3444 VINTON Avenue have?
Some of 3444 VINTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 VINTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3444 VINTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 VINTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3444 VINTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3444 VINTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3444 VINTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3444 VINTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3444 VINTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 VINTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 3444 VINTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3444 VINTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3444 VINTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 VINTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3444 VINTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
