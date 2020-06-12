3444 VINTON Avenue

Amenities

Set in an Urban Oasis, sits this charming Spanish front house of a fourplex, completely private with a front yard and back patio ideal for indoor-outdoor entertaining. The house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with hardwood floors. Brand new laundry room and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances: stove, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and stainless steel sink. A beautiful stairway invites you to two well-appointed bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Two covered parking spots and centrally located within close proximity to major freeways, LAX, Venice, Santa Monica Century City and Beverly Hills.