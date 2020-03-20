3442 South CENTINELA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Elevate your lifestyle and experience with this beautiful unit. Built with meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality, this unit boasts a modern interior with designer finishes and fixtures. With white oak floors throughout, a kitchen with custom cabinetry, titan carrara quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is complete with tiled walls in the shower, beautiful floors and sink with titan carrara quartz counter tops. The large double paned windows with custom shades in the living room and bedroom allow for ample light to poor into this spacious open floor plan. The indoor washer and dryer, Central split air HVAC system heating and air conditioning bring the comforts and convenience of home.