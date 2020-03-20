All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3442 South CENTINELA Avenue

3442 Centinela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3442 Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elevate your lifestyle and experience with this beautiful unit. Built with meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality, this unit boasts a modern interior with designer finishes and fixtures. With white oak floors throughout, a kitchen with custom cabinetry, titan carrara quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is complete with tiled walls in the shower, beautiful floors and sink with titan carrara quartz counter tops. The large double paned windows with custom shades in the living room and bedroom allow for ample light to poor into this spacious open floor plan. The indoor washer and dryer, Central split air HVAC system heating and air conditioning bring the comforts and convenience of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue have any available units?
3442 South CENTINELA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue have?
Some of 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3442 South CENTINELA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue offer parking?
No, 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3442 South CENTINELA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
