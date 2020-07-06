All apartments in Los Angeles
3440 GARDEN Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

3440 GARDEN Avenue

3440 Garden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3440 Garden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming one bedroom in a duplex available for lease in prime Atwater Village just south of Glendale Blvd! Enter through the drought tolerant garden and up to the cozy front porch. Inside, find the large light-filled living room with original built-in shelving and desk adjacent to a huge dining room with storage closet - all with gorgeous new hardwood flooring. From there proceed into the updated kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, and quartz countertops, along with access to the backyard. A central hall with more storage and the stacking laundry closet leads to a bright bedroom and the white tiled bathroom. The shared backyard is filled with fruit trees and vegetable plantings, and one off-street driveway parking space will be assigned to this unit. All the best shops and eateries of Atwater are just a block away on trendy Glendale Blvd - Proof, Kaldi Coffee, deKor (and more), along with easy access to Silver Lake, Glendale, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 GARDEN Avenue have any available units?
3440 GARDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 GARDEN Avenue have?
Some of 3440 GARDEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 GARDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3440 GARDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 GARDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3440 GARDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3440 GARDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3440 GARDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3440 GARDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 GARDEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 GARDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3440 GARDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3440 GARDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3440 GARDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 GARDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 GARDEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

