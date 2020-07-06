3440 GARDEN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming one bedroom in a duplex available for lease in prime Atwater Village just south of Glendale Blvd! Enter through the drought tolerant garden and up to the cozy front porch. Inside, find the large light-filled living room with original built-in shelving and desk adjacent to a huge dining room with storage closet - all with gorgeous new hardwood flooring. From there proceed into the updated kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, and quartz countertops, along with access to the backyard. A central hall with more storage and the stacking laundry closet leads to a bright bedroom and the white tiled bathroom. The shared backyard is filled with fruit trees and vegetable plantings, and one off-street driveway parking space will be assigned to this unit. All the best shops and eateries of Atwater are just a block away on trendy Glendale Blvd - Proof, Kaldi Coffee, deKor (and more), along with easy access to Silver Lake, Glendale, and surrounding neighborhoods.