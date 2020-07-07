3438 8TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Lovingly restored and fully updated Craftsman home in Jefferson Park. Enter through the lovely front porch to this four bedroom home, with two full baths. Amazing chef's kitchen with large center island and skylight, O'Keefe & Merritt Stove and stainless appliances, and tons of cabinet space. Large living room and dining room, all with original details and built-ins. Hardwood floors throughout. Front loading washer-dryer in laundry room next to kitchen. Master bath features dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Master bedroom has French Doors which open onto large backyard filled with fruit trees. Backyard has large grassy area, patio and Gas BBQ. Raised planters line side of house, ready for your own vegetable garden. Driveway parking for two cars. There is a detached garage that has been converted into a separate studio that owner may rent separately in future. Tenant pays all utilities