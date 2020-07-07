All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 27 2020 at 12:17 PM

3438 8TH Avenue

3438 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3438 8th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovingly restored and fully updated Craftsman home in Jefferson Park. Enter through the lovely front porch to this four bedroom home, with two full baths. Amazing chef's kitchen with large center island and skylight, O'Keefe & Merritt Stove and stainless appliances, and tons of cabinet space. Large living room and dining room, all with original details and built-ins. Hardwood floors throughout. Front loading washer-dryer in laundry room next to kitchen. Master bath features dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Master bedroom has French Doors which open onto large backyard filled with fruit trees. Backyard has large grassy area, patio and Gas BBQ. Raised planters line side of house, ready for your own vegetable garden. Driveway parking for two cars. There is a detached garage that has been converted into a separate studio that owner may rent separately in future. Tenant pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 8TH Avenue have any available units?
3438 8TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 8TH Avenue have?
Some of 3438 8TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 8TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3438 8TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 8TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3438 8TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3438 8TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3438 8TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 3438 8TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3438 8TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 8TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3438 8TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3438 8TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3438 8TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 8TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 8TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

