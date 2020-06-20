All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3437 3rd Ave 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3437 3rd Ave 1/2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3437 3rd Ave 1/2

3437 3rd Avenue · (310) 804-3676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3437 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Cozy 2beds/1bath Guest House - Property Id: 291604

This beautiful and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has recently been remodeled with all new flooring, designer granite countertops, designer tiles, blinds, and stainless steel appliances. Freeway and Expo metro-link accessible. Close to Downtown LA, Mid-City LA, and USC.
The main house occupant is a professional, clean, and quite.

Lease Type: One year minimum lease
Structure Type: Rear Guest House
Unit Details: Rear unit in 2-unit Duplex
Parking: 1 space parking

Amenities:
• Designer tiles, stainless steel appliances, modern bathroom, designer flooring, and new windows
• Quiet and Private neighborhood
• Refrigerator
• Stove
• Dishwasher
• A/C
• Stove
• Microwave
• Garbage Disposal
• Private patio
• BBQ area
• Walking distance to Expo line

Open House: By Appointment Only - Don't Disturb the Occupants

Please call S.I.C Property Management below for appointment and lease information.

S.I.C Property Management: 323-750- 4445
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291604
Property Id 291604

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 have any available units?
3437 3rd Ave 1/2 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 have?
Some of 3437 3rd Ave 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
3437 3rd Ave 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 have a pool?
No, 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3437 3rd Ave 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3437 3rd Ave 1/2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity