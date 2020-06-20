3437 3rd Ave 1/2

Amenities
Cozy 2beds/1bath Guest House - Property Id: 291604
This beautiful and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has recently been remodeled with all new flooring, designer granite countertops, designer tiles, blinds, and stainless steel appliances. Freeway and Expo metro-link accessible. Close to Downtown LA, Mid-City LA, and USC.
The main house occupant is a professional, clean, and quite.
Lease Type: One year minimum lease
Structure Type: Rear Guest House
Unit Details: Rear unit in 2-unit Duplex
Parking: 1 space parking
Amenities:
• Designer tiles, stainless steel appliances, modern bathroom, designer flooring, and new windows
• Quiet and Private neighborhood
• Refrigerator
• Stove
• Dishwasher
• A/C
• Microwave
• Garbage Disposal
• Private patio
• BBQ area
• Walking distance to Expo line
Open House: By Appointment Only - Don't Disturb the Occupants
Please call S.I.C Property Management below for appointment and lease information.
S.I.C Property Management: 323-750- 4445
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291604
Property Id 291604
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5826832)