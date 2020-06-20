3437 3rd Ave 1/2

Amenities

Cozy 2beds/1bath Guest House - Property Id: 291604



This beautiful and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has recently been remodeled with all new flooring, designer granite countertops, designer tiles, blinds, and stainless steel appliances. Freeway and Expo metro-link accessible. Close to Downtown LA, Mid-City LA, and USC.

The main house occupant is a professional, clean, and quite.



Lease Type: One year minimum lease

Structure Type: Rear Guest House

Unit Details: Rear unit in 2-unit Duplex

Parking: 1 space parking



Amenities:

• Designer tiles, stainless steel appliances, modern bathroom, designer flooring, and new windows

• Quiet and Private neighborhood

• Refrigerator

• Stove

• Dishwasher

• A/C

• Microwave

• Garbage Disposal

• Private patio

• BBQ area

• Walking distance to Expo line



Open House: By Appointment Only - Don't Disturb the Occupants



Please call S.I.C Property Management below for appointment and lease information.



S.I.C Property Management: 323-750- 4445

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291604

Property Id 291604



No Dogs Allowed



